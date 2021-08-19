Following Prince Philip’s death, Kate Middleton and Prince William were moved by thoughtful messages: report.

While they were still grieving Prince Philip’s death, Kate Middleton and Prince William expressed their gratitude to their supporters.

Following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued thank you cards to individuals who offered them consoling words and expressions of support. After expressing their sympathies to the royal couple on Twitter, Gert’s Royal Replies published a photo of the card they received from Prince William and Middleton.

The note stated, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind comments following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.” “The many compassionate messages they have received in recent weeks have impacted Their Royal Highnesses tremendously. They will all mourn their adoring grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has brought them tremendous comfort during this terrible time.”

According to Gert’s Royal Replies, the card was sent in the normal envelope from the British Royals, with a postmark from the Court Post Office at Buckingham Palace. The Kensington Palace logo was printed on the back of the card.

The glossy folding card also included the royal couple’s individual monograms on the front, with W & C beneath the Children of the Heir Apparent’s coronets. Meanwhile, “(c) Anthony Devlin” was written on the reverse of the card as a photo credit for the inner photo.

“I have received condolences from other royals in the wake of Prince Philip’s death, and I will post them at some point. Gert’s Royal Replies added, “Hopefully soon, if I get motivated.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared nostalgic images of Prince Philip with their son, Prince George, on Instagram following his death. In the photo, Prince Philip and Prince George were seated in a carriage next to one other. Middleton took the photograph. It was followed with a lengthy caption from Prince William complimenting the way Prince Philip lived his life.

“Service defined my grandfather’s century of life — to his country and Commonwealth, his wife and Queen, and our family,” he wrote.

The Duke of Cambridge went on to say that he was fortunate to grow up with Prince Philip because he guided him and was there for him in both the good and bad periods of his life.

He went on to say, “I will always be grateful that my wife got so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.” “I’ll never do that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.