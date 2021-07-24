Following Prince Harry’s Memoir, Twitter defends Prince William, saying there is “no comparison.”

Following word that he, like his younger brother, Prince Harry, is working on a book, Prince William received encouragement from a number of Twitter users.

“Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet” is co-authored by the Duke of Cambridge, Colin Butfield, and Jonnie Hughes. Despite the fact that the Duke of Cambridge will just be writing the book’s introduction, many people immediately likened him to his younger brother, believing he is competing with the Duke of Sussex.

“Look, we already know the royal brothers are feuding, but competing books? This is getting out of hand!” Perez Hilton, an American blogger and columnist, penned an article. “It certainly sounds like a worthwhile endeavor — and one that Harry, as an environmentalist, should support. Isn’t it true that imminent climatic apocalypses bring families together? We’re hoping he gets a copy!”

Hilton tweeted about his story, writing, “Prince William has his OWN book coming out!!” LOL!” said the internet shortly after Prince Harry unveiled his tell-all.

Several supporters rushed to Prince William’s defense. In the first place, there should be no comparison because the royal siblings are working on quite distinct works.

“He’s writing a [foreword]for a book about the planet….not revealing family secrets,” she says. “Nothing compares to what Harry is doing,” one person said.

“Damn Perez, the books aren’t the same; one is a [foreword]to a book, while the other is a memoir in which he tells it like it is,” another said.

“Perez, you’re well aware that one is an expose’ while the other is merely an introduction to someone else’s book. As a result, there was no need to distort the truth in your headline. A third user commented, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

Prince William’s next endeavor was also praised by a number of users. His participation in the “Earthshot” book is extraordinary for a future monarch, according to them. Others have predicted that his book will be superior to Prince Harry’s.

One person wrote, “The book in which William will write the introduction will have more substance and credibility!”

“How can our planet be preserved [sic]? Another remarked, “Compare that to a book about ruining your family.”

“Prince William is addressing today’s most pressing concerns, such as racism and global warming. A different netizen remarked, “Prince William is a sane voice in a dangerous world.”

“Earthshot: How to Rescue Our Planet,” written by Prince William, is “a book of action and optimism to save our planet.” It will be released in advance of the Earthshot Prize presentation in London in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.