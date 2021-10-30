Following ‘No Time To Die,’ Ana De Armas might star in a ‘John Wick’ spinoff.

If talks regarding the highly anticipated “John Wick” spinoff go well, Ana de Armas could land a significant title role shortly.

The Hollywood Reporter announced Thursday that the 33-year-old Cuban actress is in the process of securing the main role in the Lionsgate spinoff film “Ballerina.”

Following her breakout appearance in “Knives Out” and her most recent effort, “No Time To Die,” which is still in theaters, the action franchise could be de Armas’ biggest break in Hollywood.

The spinoff to Keanu Reeves’ critically acclaimed neo-noir action film will follow a young female assassin who refined her skills in order to wreak revenge on those who murdered her family.

According to Deadline, the character first appeared in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” as a ballerina in training to be an assassin.

The film will be another collaboration between Lionsgate and producers Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who helmed the “John Wick” franchise.

Len Wiseman, who directed “Underworld,” will film “Ballerina,” with Shay Hatten penning the story. Hatten is most recognized for his roles in “Parabellum” and “Army of the Dead,” both directed by Zack Snyder. According to Deadline, the budget for “Ballerina” is between $50 million and $80 million, and Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa will be in charge of the project.

It’s unclear whether Reeves will make an appearance in the film. His next appearance in the “John Wick” franchise will be in the fourth film, which will be released in May 2022.

De Armas still has a number of projects in the works, even though discussions are still underway. She’ll be featured in the sensual thriller “Deep Water” alongside ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, as well as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Russo brothers’ “The Gray Man.”

De Armas is also anticipated to make a splash on Netflix next year, with Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” set to premiere there. She is the leading lady in the biopic about the late Marilyn Monroe.