Following Mike Richards’ departure, ‘Jeopardy’ appoints Mayim Bialik as a stand-in host.

Following the untimely departure of Mike Richards from the show, “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik will serve as the evening’s replacement host.

According to Deadline, the 45-year-old Hollywood actress, neuroscientist, and author is standing in as host of the syndicated television game show’s mothership. Bialik is also presenting the primetime and offshoot series of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik’s appearance on the main series will only be transitory, as the production is currently set to tape 15 episodes over the course of three weeks. Additional hosts will be revealed at a later date as production on the quiz show’s 38th season proceeds ahead of its Sept. 13 premiere.

Bialik will begin filming this week, according to a Sony Pictures Television representative, as the corporation continues its hunt for the next permanent host, which began immediately after Richards’ departure and nearly nine months after the death of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

Richards, 46, revealed on Friday that he will be stepping down as presenter of the show. However, some publications had already reported that he had been fired as a result of his numerous issues before he delivered the statement.

He left after taping around five episodes for the show, which will still premiere in the new season. Following his failed hosting role, Richards will stay on as an executive producer for the franchise.

The controversy involving Richards began after Ringer released a piece alleging that he made offensive and sexist statements to his female co-hosts and guests on the “Randumb Show,” a podcast he aired from 2013 to 2014.

On Monday, Richards and the game show’s employees and crew were summoned to a Microsoft Teams conference, where the ex-host purportedly apologized to everyone for the insulting remarks he had made in the past, causing the show to hit yet another snag.

According to a separate story by Deadline, workers expect Richards to step down as executive producer while the show moves forward with its search for a new permanent host. Sony is also said to have declared at the event that it is putting together teams to work on enhancing diversity.