Following Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Thiago Alcantara’s injuries.

Liverpool are hoping that Thiago Alcantara’s injury against Crystal Palace was not catastrophic.

The midfielder was taken off in the 62nd minute of the Reds’ 3-0 triumph over the Eagles at Anfield owing to a calf problem.

Naby Keita was sent on to replace Thiago, and he scored Liverpool’s third goal of the game just before the 90-minute mark.

Much of the Spaniard’s first season with the Reds was marred by setbacks, with the Spaniard missing 16 games due to an injury incurred in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, as well as two games following a positive COVID-19 result.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are hopeful that the 30-year-old will not be sidelined for too long this time.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Thiago: “The only small bit that overshadowed [the game]was Thiago, but we hope it is not serious,” he stated.

“He felt his calf, and now we’re hoping it’s not a catastrophic injury.”

Liverpool have already had one significant midfield injury, with Harvey Elliott being stretchered out in the win over Leeds United last Saturday.

Thiago drew the attention during this encounter at Elland Road, as his influence shone through after dominating the midfield fight and assisting Sadio Mane on his late goal.