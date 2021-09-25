Following Liverpool’s defeat to Brentford, a discussion about Mohamed Salah is required.

Even for Jurgen Klopp, this was most likely ground breaking.

By virtue of Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City and their otherwise equal records, Klopp’s Liverpool had already gone top of the table before they had even kicked a ball at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening.

While the Reds technically extended their lead in West London on Saturday night, Klopp’s return to Merseyside will be bitterly disappointed with the point earned.

Liverpool, on the other hand, can only blame themselves after an unexpectedly bad defensive performance in which they doubled their goals against total in all competitions over an erratic 90 minutes of football in the capital.

The home team was allowed back into the game not once, but twice, to earn a portion of the spoils that their efforts warranted.

On a day when Manchester United and Chelsea both lost, Klopp will be irritated that Liverpool were unable to fully use their opportunities.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday night, the thunderous version of Brentford’s adopted hymn “Hey Jude” at full time told it all as the people celebrated something like to Glastonbury.

This felt like a home triumph, and while it was certainly a “one for the neutrals,” no one wearing Liverpool’s eye-catching new yellow shirt will be comforted by that.

Klopp made a slew of changes for this game after his side’s 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Norwich on Tuesday night, with just Curtis Jones keeping his spot in midfield.

Brentford’s home crowd of 17,250 may be small, but the noise they made seemed to shake the Reds out of their stride early on, as Ivan Toney and Frank Onyeka both had chances.

When Joel Matip raced back to clear off the line from Onyeka, the Reds were able to maintain the score at 0-0. Onyeka then went hunting for a penalty under a challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold moments later.

Within half an hour, Ethan Pinnock tapped home at the back post to give the Bees the lead.

Liverpool’s sloppy passes and sloppy touches were bound to happen. “The summary has come to an end.”