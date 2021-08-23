Following Kelly Preston’s death, John Travolta recalls discussing death with his 10-year-old son.

Following the passing of his wife Kelly Preston, John Travolta revealed a chat he had with his 10-year-old son Benjamin.

Kevin Hart’s Peacock chat show “Hart to Heart” recently got down with Travolta, 67, for an interview. Following his mother’s death last year, the “Gotti” star revealed that his and Preston’s youngest kid voiced concern of his father dying during their chat.

“He said to me once, ‘Because Mom went away, I’m terrified you’ll pass away,’” Travolta told Hart, according to E! News. “And I responded, ‘Well, it’s a whole different situation.’ Then I considered the differences between my lengthy life and her little existence.”

“But you know, Ben, you always love the truth, and I’m going to tell you the reality about life,” he said he told his son. Nobody knows when they’ll leave or when they’ll come back… At the age of 16, your brother left. Too inexperienced. Your mother left at the age of 57, which was far too soon. But who are we to say?”

Preston and Travolta, who married in 1991, have a 21-year-old daughter named Ella. Jett, who died in 2009 after an accident while on a family vacation in the Bahamas, was also their child. He was 16 years old at the time.

Jett died after banging his head on a bathtub, according to police, and the official cause of death was a seizure. Travolta and Preston welcomed their youngest kid a year and a half after losing their eldest.

“I told myself, ‘I could die tomorrow.’ It’s possible. Anyone can do it. So let’s look at it from the perspective that it’s a part of life. You have no idea what you’re talking about. You simply strive to live as long as you possibly can,’” Travolta concluded.

Preston died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57, after a two-year fight with breast cancer.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, [Kelly] had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest relatives and friends,” a family representative told People at the time, confirming her death. She was a bright, beautiful, and loving person that genuinely cared about others and brought life to everything she came into contact with. Her family requests that you respect their desire for privacy at this time.”

On social media, Travolta has repeatedly paid respect to his wife. He posted a vintage family photo of Benjamin as a baby on Instagram on Mother’s Day.

