Following Justin Timberlake’s split, Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for an infamous interview.

Britney Spears has spoken up about a decades-old interview.

On Monday, the pop star resorted to Instagram to announce who was on her holiday wish list, which included Jennifer Lopez, Betsey Johnson, and Donatella Versace.

In the since-deleted tweet, she then highlighted her now-famous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC, blasting the journalist for probing her spending habits.

“Do we dare to forget the Diane Sawyer interview that took place in my apartment nearly two decades ago?” According to Entertainment Tonight, Spears said in a lengthy notes app message. “What was the deal with the “you’re in the wrong” attitude? And you’re making me cry???” She went on to say, “Seriously, I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my boss forced me to talk to that woman on national television, and she questioned if I had a shopping issue!!! When was the last time I had a shopping problem?” Sawyer had noted her buying during the conversation and asked Spears, “Is it an addiction?” “No, I don’t believe it’s an addiction,” the singer surprisedly said. “It brings me joy. It’s not an addiction, believe it or not!” Spears also addressed her split from Justin Timberlake in 2002, saying she was “in shock” at the time and “never spoke to anyone for a very long time.” Sawyer probed Spears on whether she was faithful to Timberlake during their previous interview, citing remarks from the singer in which she claimed to have only slept with one person.

“When I had that breakup years ago, something I never disclosed was that I couldn’t talk thereafter,” Spears wrote.

“I was stunned… it was very ridiculous of my father and three men to show up at my door when I couldn’t speak… two days later, they brought Diane Sawyer into my living room and forced me to speak!”

Spears admitted that she was “a baby” at the time, but that she now knows how to defend herself.

“‘A woman or a girl,’ she said… ‘Ma’am, I’m a catholic s—t!!!’ I’d like to say right now “relating to one of Sawyer’s interview queries, the singer wrote, before adding that she could spend as much money as she pleased.

The singer of “Toxic” has been under conservatorship for 13 years and had no direct access to her money until it was terminated last month.

Spears happily mentioned that she had gone in a recent post. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.