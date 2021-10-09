Following Jurgen Klopp’s appointment, Liverpool now hold an advantage over 27 other clubs.

While football is ultimately about winning trophies – not the transfer market, as some would have you believe – rivalries are at the heart of everything.

Liverpool has old rivals like as Everton and Manchester United, as well as emerging rivals such as Chelsea and Manchester City, who compete directly for the main prizes.

When Brendan Rodgers was in charge, the Reds had a poor league record against these four opponents. Everton was the only opponent from the quartet with whom his Liverpool team won more games than they lost, and even then, they only won one and drew six times in seven confrontations.

The Ulsterman’s successor at Anfield, on the other hand, has a considerably better record in league head-to-heads, and not just against Liverpool’s most noteworthy opponents.

Jurgen Klopp has faced 30 different clubs in league games during his time in England, thanks to various sides being relegated from and promoted to the Premier League in the last six years.

Six of them have a perfect record against him, with Wolves at the top of the list because he has managed Liverpool against them more than any other team. Not only has his team won all six games, but the Reds have only conceded one goal to the Wolverhampton Wanderers thus far.

Klopp will be overjoyed to see Crystal Palace in terms of points accumulated. This is amazing because he lost his first two home games versus the Eagles, but he has won the last 11 matches.

And, despite the fact that 19 teams have won at least one league game against Klopp’s Liverpool, just three can match Palace’s two victories.

They’re also not necessarily the teams you’d expect. Manchester City’s four goals are unsurprising, but Leicester and Swansea’s three goals each might catch you off guard.

He has a commanding lead over 27 clubs, with only three having a tie.

In recent years, it has made the Reds' rivalries a mainly joyful affair. Liverpool's deadliest adversaries are Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, yet they play each other on a regular basis.