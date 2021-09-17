Following his time as the midfielder for AC Milan, Fabinho is leading Liverpool to new heights.

It’s difficult to stand out in a frantic and spectacular spectacle like the one we experienced at Anfield on Wednesday night, especially when you don’t score. Governing midfielder Fabinho, on the other hand, has done just that.

Fabinho’s duty was not easy, sitting in front of and safeguarding a potentially vulnerable Liverpool defensive duo without the impenetrable Virgil Van Dijk.

He was partnered in midfield by Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson, who pressed high to support the front three, leaving Fabinho with the primary job of screening the defence and neutralizing AC Milan’s dangerous attacks, which he excelled at.

Mohamed Salah’s actions around 3 a.m. demonstrate his dedication to Liverpool.

He had the most interceptions and won the joint-most tackles on the night.

Below is an illustration of his abilities, as well as how crucial they were in thwarting Milan’s attempts to break free from Liverpool’s grip.

As Milan tries to play out, we see Keita and Henderson pushing higher to apply pressure with the front three. Should the press be bypassed, Fabinho holds the space in front of those two, ready to pounce.

Milan is able to play past Liverpool’s pressure and attempt to pass the ball to Alexis Saelemaekers in a dangerous position around the halfway line. Fabinho comes to life in this scene.

He recognizes the danger and drives across the field to intercept the ball, giving Liverpool the opportunity to put pressure on the Milan defense once more.

The visitors struggled to adapt to Liverpool’s pressure, which was led by Fabinho, especially in the first 30 minutes, when they only made three effective passes into Liverpool’s defensive third.

The Brazilian’s ability to adequately manage the middle of the pitch on his own also allowed Liverpool’s dangerous wing-backs to commit to attacks deep within the Milan half, as evidenced by the fact that seven of the Reds’ ten outfield players are in the attacking third.

Liverpool finished the game with 22 shots on goal, earning praise for their key attacking players’ efforts. “The summary has come to an end.”