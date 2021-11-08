Following his release from jail, police are on the lookout for a wanted man.

Police have released a photo of a man they are looking for.

Officers are looking for Kevin Robert Rutter, of Wirral, who served a burglary sentence.

After failing to meet the terms of his parole, the 30-year-old is now wanted for recall to prison.

He stands at 5ft 9in tall, has a slender body, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He is said to have ties to both the Wirral and Liverpool areas, according to detectives.

Merseyside Police is asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

“Please share and help us identify Wirral man Kevin Robert Rutter, who is sought on a recall to prison,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Please contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000751370 if you see him or have any information.”

