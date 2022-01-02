Following his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes admits to having a “hard time with social media.”

Shawn Mendes is opening out about his current connection with social media, as well as thanking fans for their support of his new single “It’ll Be Okay.”

Mendes, 23, released his latest breakup song just weeks after breaking up with his 24-year-old girlfriend Camila Cabello.

He thanked fans for connecting with “It’ll Be Okay” and posting videos about it on social media in an Instagram video he posted on Thursday.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media right now, just kind of my connection with it,” Mendes said in the nearly two-minute video. “But I have tons of people giving me videos and informing me what’s going on.”