Following her husband’s death, NeNe Leakes is on a strict fast: ‘I can’t eat till after 6 p.m.’

NeNe Leakes just inaugurated a new entertainment lounge, but she was unable to partake in the food served at the opening party.

Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes died of cancer earlier this month, and she is still mourning his passing. She is, however, back in the industry and has just opened The Linnethia Club, a new entertainment lounge and restaurant, according to Page Six.

Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, and Marlo Hampton, as well as other celebrities, attended the event. She thanked them in a post for their love and support as she embarked on her new career.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown up to offer love and drop off gifts! She wrote, “I love you and I love the gifts!” “Please bear with me while I go through highs and lows! I’m still adjusting to my new normal, so I may not always be present.”

“Thank you to all of the chefs who have reached out to me to cook for me!” she continued. I want to eat, but I’m on a fast and can’t eat until after 6 p.m. every day.”

Leakes is a self-described snacker, according to Page Six. In 2019, she shed 12 pounds after making moderate dietary modifications. She told Hollywood Life at the time that she would limit the amount of food she ate.

She told the magazine, “I’m not doing anything crazy like using the elliptical, riding the bike, or jogging.” “I’m not a huge eater,” she says. But, as time went on, I began to eat only modest portions. I feel like I eat four times a day, maybe five, just nibbling on things, and I’m pretty satisfied.”

Leakes has discussed how she dealt with her grief. She says she keeps herself occupied by remaining with individuals she cares about and experimenting with different styles.

“As a result, I’ve had enough of dark hair. Now I’m trying to get used to my new existence. My new normal, I figured I’d go back to blonde,” she wrote of her new tresses on Instagram. “Every day, I have a group of individuals who come to my house and do various activities with me….” I’m attempting to divert my attention away from… you know. Events that occurred recently. I adore you two. I’m fine, and I’m going to keep going.”

On Instagram, Leakes has been posting old photographs and videos with Gregg. She included a video in one of her posts. Brief News from Washington Newsday.