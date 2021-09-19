Following her departure from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Katherine Heigl addresses her “ungrateful” diva reputation.

Katherine Heigl has spoken up about some of the things she regrets about her departure from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Heigl, who played Izzie Stevens on the hit ABC series, opened up about her 2010 departure from “Grey’s Anatomy” and the “ungrateful diva” reputation she developed following her exit in an excerpt from Lynette Rice’s new book “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” published by Daily Telegraph.

In the book, the actress admits that she bears some responsibility for the bad public opinion that followed her exit from the show.

“It’s the ‘ungrateful’ part that irritates me the most. And it’s all my fault,” she admitted. “I gave myself permission to be seen in that light. To me, so much of living is about humility and thankfulness. And I’ve worked really hard to have those traits and be that person, but I’m so disappointed in myself that I let it go. Of course, I appreciate it. “How could I not be?” says the narrator.

Heigl claimed that various factors influenced her decision to depart, beginning with learning that the network was considering raising the salaries of her co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Isaiah Washington. As a result, she publicly said that she would not be renegotiating her contract.

“Women who don’t just snap and say, ‘Okay, yessir, yes, ma’am,’ earn a reputation for being tough in this town. “I’ve concluded that being pushed around that much isn’t worth it to me,” Heigl added.

Heigl won an Emmy for the show’s first actor, beating out co-stars Oh and Chandra Wilson in the supporting actress category in 2007.

Heigl withdrew from Emmy consideration less than a year later, in what appeared to be a swipe at series creator Shonda Rhimes and the show’s writers. “I did not believe I was given enough material this season to deserve an Emmy nomination, therefore I withdrew my name from consideration in order to safeguard the integrity of the academy organization,” Heigl said in a statement.

While the actress did not think it was a big thing at the time, Heigl claimed in the book that she now understands why her statement caused such a stir. She clarified that she was not skipping the Emmys, saying, "The night I won was the highlight."