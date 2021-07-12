Following England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final, Twitter reacted to Prince George’s facial expression.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, attended the Euro 2020 final, and his facial reactions before and after the game drew the attention of the internet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngster appeared to enjoy the football match with his parents at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. When Luke Shaw’s goal went in, he was ecstatic, but he couldn’t disguise his disappointment when England lost to Italy later in the game.

During the game, Prince George’s images and videos went popular on Twitter. Many people commented on how thrilled he looked when Shaw scored the goal, and how heartbroken he looked after the competition finished. According to others, his demeanor reflected the spirit of the country following the final. Many people were heartbroken when they saw Prince George’s sad expression.

One Twitter user said, “The anguish on Prince George’s face depicts all of England.”

Another added, “They seem so sad, Prince George’s little face crushes my heart.”

Metro UK wrote, “Prince George’s face sums up how the entire nation feels right now #EURO2020.”

“Prince George’s face expresses his entire mood! “#Euro2020Final,” said another.

“Wish England had won just to see Prince George’s joy….soccer will crush your heart,” a fifth user said.

Middleton and Prince William were present to console their son. After the game, the Duke of Cambridge, who is also the head of the Football Association, was spotted massaging his son’s shoulder to cheer him up.

Later that day, Middleton’s husband congratulated the winning team on Instagram and lauded England’s performance despite the loss. The future king described the event as “heartbreaking,” but expressed optimism for the team.

“Heartbreaking. “Congratulations on a fantastic victory, @Azzurri,” he posted on Instagram. “@England, you’ve all come so far, but it wasn’t our day this time. You can all be proud of yourselves and hold your heads high because I know there’s more to come. W.”

Many people commented on Prince William’s tweet, and many of them highlighted his son’s facial expression.

“Prince George’s beautiful tiny face,” says the narrator. One fan said, “Definitely an introduction to what it’s like to be an England supporter.”

“Seeing Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge so happy was pure joy! “The Three Lions will have better times,” wrote another.

A third user wrote, “Prince George’s reaction when England scored was the best part of the game, priceless.”