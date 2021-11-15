Following Dwayne Johnson’s interview, producer Hiram Garcia discusses a possible sequel to ‘San Andreas.’

According to ScreenRant, producer Hiram Garcia has spoken out regarding a possible sequel to “San Andreas,” which was just teased by actor Dwayne Johnson in an interview.

Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions, which was formed by Johnson, stated that the sequel is in the works. He also revealed that the crew is “working on something” to continue the plot from where it left off in the first chapter.

The first film, released in 2015, follows a rescue pilot and his estranged wife as they work together to save their daughter after a catastrophic earthquake.