Following Carrie Ann Inaba’s departure from “The Talk,” Elaine Welteroth has announced her departure from the show.

Elaine Welteroth has announced her departure from “The Talk” after only one season on the show.

In a statement received by People on Tuesday, the 34-year-old journalist and novelist said she was pleased of her tenure on the CBS daytime talk show.

“To occupy space on-air where our viewpoints are mostly underrepresented is an enormous privilege for anyone, but especially a young Black woman,” Welteroth stated. “It was great to be able to show up as myself every day in front of a live national audience in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for,” she says.

Welteroth joined the show to “break out of my own echo camper” and “join a varied cast in helping to bridge some of the gaps in our world via discourse and empathy,” according to Welteroth.

She did say, though, that she believed it was time for her to move on.

“I am pleased with the way I portrayed myself and my community. But, as I always say, your dance must evolve as the music does! My wonderful co-hosts and crew will be missed, and I wish them all the best. “Thank you to everyone who watched every day,” she added.

Welteroth then promised plans to “continue these vital conversations in my work” and disclose new “creative endeavors” soon.

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, executive producers of “The Talk,” issued a joint statement in response to Welteroth’s departure.

They wrote, “We wish Elaine all the best.” “We are appreciative for her everyday contributions of passion, excitement, and insight to the show. Her candor and ability to hold meaningful conversations were qualities we respected and valued.”

Welteroth is the New York Times bestselling author of “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say,” which she joined “The Talk” Season 11 in December 2020. She had worked at Glamour and Ebony before being named editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue in 2016.

She’s been pushing her other show, “Project Runway,” as well. On Monday, she captioned a shot, “Best [season]yet, coming in hot October 14th.”

Welteroth’s departure comes barely two weeks after Carrie Ann Inaba announced her departure from the chat program after three seasons as co-host on August 20.

Inaba had taken a medical leave of absence from the 11th season of "The Talk" in April, but later revealed that she, the show, and CBS had "mutually agreed to part."