Following BTS’ AMAs success, RM accidentally spoils a Grammy nomination in a livestream.

BTS celebrated their success at this year’s American Music Awards with a livestream devoted to their fans Monday night after winning three medals, including the coveted Artist of the Year award. However, the joy of victory must have been too much for BTS leader RM, as he accidently revealed a Grammys spoiler, to to the surprise of the rest of the group.

The septet took to VLive Monday night to rejoice with their devoted fans, known as ARMY, after winning two other accolades for “Butter,” including Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song.

After raising their glasses over a bottle of champagne, the group gladly took over the food provided for them by their staff in their hotel room and talked about the AMAs.

“Actually, we couldn’t hear anything with shouting on the stage,” RM began.

Jungkook joked, “I couldn’t hear myself.”

“It’s been a while since I became nervous and excited,” Jimin said, while J-Hope said that despite social distancing cautions, he liked walking through the audience when playing “My Universe” with Coldplay.

“Focus on ARMY!” the trio exclaimed as they reflected on their past achievements and thanked the ARMY for their honors.

J-Hope questioned aloud during the webcast if they will win a Grammy this year.

RM, however, instead of simply agreeing with J-Hope, said, “Our video came out regardless,” and then added, “Oh!”

His reply astonished his bandmates as though verifying that they had already gotten a nomination for the coveted event, despite the fact that the list of Grammy nominations for 2022 has yet to be released.

“Namjoon, the workers just pulled their hair out,” Jin mocked RM over his error.

“I already spit it out so, I guess they might do something that day, huh,” RM hastily reversed the spoiler. Wouldn’t they mention our name? That’s all I’m hoping for.” “On the [24th], the Grammy noms are being released, let’s all get together and watch,” RM remarked, as recorded in this tweet by user @modooborahae, which also included a transcript of what he said. I mean, our video is going to be released anyway, so, yeah. It’s a possibility.” Furthermore, this tweet demonstrates the group’s amazement at RM’s unintentional reveal.

“V appears to be really aggravating [sic], lol,” says the narrator. @jkmv121 made a comment.

After failing to win a Grammy for Best Album last year, the global sensation submitted their Grammy submission, “Butter,” for the category Best Pop Duo/Group in October. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.