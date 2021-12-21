Following backlash, brands have withdrawn their support for Blackpink member Jisoo’s drama, dubbed “Snowdrop.”

After members of an online community urged people to boycott firms that supported the show, the issue around “Snowdrop” has snowballed into sponsorship withdrawals.

On the website of the National Petition Board of the Blue House (South Korea’s executive office), an online petition calling for the cancellation of “Snowdrop” has quickly acquired traction.

More than 200,000 people signed a petition to ban the drama from showing on Monday.

Following the weekend airing of the first two episodes of the drama, internet fans flocked to the Korean online community The Qoo to rally against the firms featured in the drama. One user not only kept track of all the brands referenced in the drama, but also informed the internet community on the cancellation of “Snowdrop” sponsorships. Jisoo and Jung Hae-In of Blackpink appear in the drama, which follows the story of a North Korean spy who is mistaken for a student demonstrator. Suho (Jung) ends himself at a university dorm, wounded and exhausted after a protracted chase by authorities. Young Ro (Jisoo) finds him and cares for him, believing he is a pro-democracy activist. While officials seek for Suho, the couple eludes them.

Concerned residents complained in March that the drama distorts history and mocks supporters of the democratic movement, especially those who perished after being tortured and killed by the government in an attempt to crush political unrest. JTBC, the Korean television network, had previously said that the characters do not represent government entities, but this did not seem to alleviate concerns about the drama.

Advertisers, including P&J Group, have decided to pull their support for the drama on Monday. When P&J Group made their initial investment, they were “unaware of the content” of “Snowdrop.” According to Koreaboo, P&J is the drama’s main sponsor.

Ssarijai, an organic food company, has also announced that it will no longer sponsor the event. “We were never told of the script’s summary in the sponsorship request,” Ganisong remarked. This isn’t the first time that Korean users have voiced their displeasure with a program. Following allegations of historical inaccuracies and the usage of Chinese props, the controversial series “Joseon Exorcist” was canceled in March after only two episodes.