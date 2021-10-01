Following an Instagram post, Eamonn Holmes was dubbed the “new James Bond.”

On his Instagram page, the 61-year-old, who is best known for hosting ITV’s This Morning, posted a photo of himself and his son Jack.

In the photo, the two are dressed in black suit jackets, white shirts, and black bow ties, evoking a classic James Bond style.

“Host a football function tonight,” Eamonn captioned the photo. My minder was my baby kid. He’s a tall lad with his mother’s genes.”

Ruth Langsford, Eamonn’s wife and co-presenter, has a 19-year-old son named Jack.

The Irish host has three children with his ex-wife, Declan, Rebecca, and Niall, and he became a grandfather for the first time in July of this year.

On This Morning, Eamonn announced the safe arrival of his first granddaughter, a baby girl named Amelia, and expressed his delight at being a grandfather.

Eamonn’s supporters reacted positively to his message, with many referring to him as the “next James Bond.”

“I think we’ve found the new James Bond!” one of his followers, @neetswebb1, said. Jack has the same good looks as the late Sir Sean Connery!!”

“The next James Bond,” said another enthusiast, @barbarabenton123.

“The next Bond surely,” said a third enthusiast, @amelievelvet.

Ruth, Eamonn’s wife, also commented on the photo, complimenting her husband and son on their good looks.