Following an Alec Baldwin firearm mishap that killed one, the producer of “Rust” has issued a statement.

Following Alec Baldwin’s weapon mistake that killed the film’s director of photography, the production group behind “Rust” has made a statement. Rust Movie Productions LLC issued a statement in which it expressed its condolences to the family of Halyna Hutchins, the crew member who died in the event.

“Today’s tragedy has devastated the entire cast and crew, and we express our heartfelt sympathies to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the business said. “We’ve put the film on hold for an undisclosed amount of time and are completely working with the Santa Fe Police Department’s inquiry,” says the statement. “As we work to comprehend this terrible occurrence, we will be providing counseling services to everyone linked to the film,” the statement stated.

On Thursday, the event occurred on the set of “Rust.” Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot by a pretend gun that Baldwin “discharged” on the set, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter right away, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries. Souza, 48, was subsequently taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where his injuries were treated.

Following the event, Baldwin appeared disturbed in a photo acquired by People, with his phone pressed against his ear. After being quizzed about the incident, he was reportedly seen lingering in the parking area outside the Santa Fe County sheriff’s headquarters.

Baldwin came to the office for interrogation on his own own, according to a department official. “He came in freely and left after completing his interviews,” the representative explained.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office noted in a statement that the scene being filmed entailed the use of a pretend pistol. “Detectives are examining how and what type of projectile was discharged,” according to the statement. As of this writing, no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed in connection with the incident. “The investigation into this occurrence is still ongoing.” The Sheriff’s Department stated that “when additional information becomes available, updates will be published.”