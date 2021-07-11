Following a spree of thefts, five caravans and a Land Rover were recovered in raids.

Following a string of caravan thefts, police recovered five caravans and a Land Rover during a day of activity.

Following recent thefts in West Lancashire, Chorley, and the surrounding regions, police in Ormskirk and West Lancashire launched a day of searches yesterday.

Officers recovered five caravans thought to be stolen, as well as a Land Rover and a tri axle trailer, during the raids.

As her parrot Chanel flies away AGAIN, her tearful owner ‘feels terrible.’

Lancashire Police stated the investigation is still underway, however the products are being returned to their original owners.

Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police stated on Facebook yesterday: “Morning Folks to follow up on our post concerning caravan thefts — Yesterday, the South RTF held a day of action in response to caravan thefts.

“The squad discovered and seized five stolen caravans, a stolen Land Rover Discovery, and a stolen tri axle trailer during the operation.”

“We’ll start the process of reuniting them with their rightful owners now.” The investigation is still ongoing.

“We will continue to monitor, trace, and retrieve stolen property with tenacity. #Ruralcrime #NoBorders” is a hashtag used to describe a crime that occurs in rural areas.

The force had issued a warning on its Facebook page the day before about caravans being targeted in West Lancashire, Chorley, and the surrounding regions.

Following the series of thefts, they advised property owners to keep their property secure, maintain records of vin numbers/CRIS numbers, and activate trackers.