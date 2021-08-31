Following a spinal injury, an Aintree youngster wins two beauty pageant awards.

After suffering a life-changing spinal injury, a teen from Liverpool has won two beauty pageants.

Lydia Pearl, from Aintree, had to give up her hopes of pursuing a career in the performing arts after learning she had a catastrophic spinal injury.

She had received a scholarship to a performing arts college and had been enrolled for a year when she began to notice a problem with her back.

After doubling clientele in four months since opening, a young Liverpool gym owner has been nominated for an award.

Lydia told The Washington Newsday, “I practiced a lot of sports from a young age, including horseback riding.” As I grew older, I quit and focused solely on dancing.

“After graduating from high school, I spent a year in Chester at a performing arts school. Something didn’t feel right halfway through a class one day. It all started there, with physio sessions and meetings with doctors. I had a feeling something wasn’t right with my back.”

She described how she was told she had a fractured spine after an MRI scan and a battery of tests.

“The injury absolutely ended my journey with dancing,” the 18-year-old stated. It immediately returned me to the status of a ‘average human.’ I lost all of my physical muscle, which caused me a great deal of anxiety and stress.

“Then there was lockdown, which was truly a lifesaver. Without the burden of attending dancing classes, I had time to think about what I wanted to do next. It was almost as if a weight had been lifted from my shoulders, since I was able to stay at home and pay more attention to my body.”

Lydia revealed that she recently took steroid injections to assist manage her injury but that they didn’t have much of an effect, prompting her to consider spinal surgery.

Lydia, on the other hand, was adamant about pursuing her ambitions of performing on stage, and she began competing in beauty pageants. Lydia has already received the titles of Miss Teen Northwest 20/21 and Miss Swimsuit Northwest 2021.

She told The Washington Newsday about her road to pageants, saying, “Many people my age had grown up watching pageants, but I’d.”

“The summary comes to an end.”