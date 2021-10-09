Following a physical altercation with a photographer, Woody Harrelson was seen in public.

Woody Harrelson is back to his normal routine following a physical altercation with a photographer earlier this week.

The 60-year-old Hollywood actor was caught in casual gear riding through Washington, D.C. on Friday. In the photo obtained by Page Six, Harrelson was wearing a plain white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a pair of neutral flip shoes while riding a blue bicycle.

The “Now You See Me” actress donned dark, circular sunglasses and a black and white cap with the word “Mahal” emblazoned on the front to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

Harrelson was last seen two days after an altercation on the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop with an unidentified male. According to police records, the celebrity was irritated when the man began photographing him and one of his daughters during their private time on the roof deck.

The actor from “Zombieland” allegedly urged the photographer to stop snapping images, but the latter refused. According to an incident report, the individual, who was considered to be inebriated, lunged at Harrelson and attempted to grasp him by the neck.

According to authorities, Harrelson punched the other man in self-defense. The actor was not charged in the event, but the photographer may face charges after the inquiry is completed, according to the police.

Harrelson is now working on an HBO miniseries about the Watergate crisis in Washington, D.C. During the filming of “The White House Plumbers,” Harrelson made waves when he was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.

At the moment, Harrelson and Pelosi were seen on their way to the politician’s office. What brought the two together was unclear. When approached for comment by Fox News, their respective spokesmen declined.

In the miniseries, Harrelson portrays E. Howard Hunt, who was a key figure in the Watergate scandal that occurred under former President Richard Nixon’s administration in the 1970s.

Director David Mandel was previously caught on audio recording having an outburst on the set due to a prop department member, and production was suspended. After officials finalized their investigation into the event, work on the show resumed on Aug. 12.