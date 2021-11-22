Following a cancer diagnosis, ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic was sent to a medical facility in North Carolina.

Following his prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this month, Joe Exotic was transported to a medical facility in North Carolina. In a statement, his attorney said the “Tiger King” star was flown from a Texas facility to the Butner Federal Medical Center on a private plane between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Joe Exotic was due to be transported to Oklahoma later this month, where he could prepare for re-sentencing and pending motions to reverse his conviction, according to Atty. John M. Phillips. His earlier move was necessary due to his recent cancer diagnosis.

Phillips commented, “He is one of the most passionate, full-of-life customers I have ever had the pleasure of representing.” “Joe informed me that his fears were real,” he said, noting that he last spoke with his client on November 1. He’d been told he had prostate cancer. Joe has been having medical treatment and tests for a variety of ailments, as stated in his recent statements.” “The PSA test is a blood test that is primarily used to detect prostate cancer. It was at an all-time high a few months ago. He was finally able to acquire biopsies. They discovered two malignant tumors. “He’s receiving more testing,” he added.

Joe exotic revealed earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in an Instagram message. “Everyone,” he wrote at the time, “it is with a sad face that I have to tell you that the physicians called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, and I am still waiting on the findings from other tests as well.”

“Right now, I don’t want anyone’s sympathy, and I’m sure Carole will have her own party!” he continued, referring to his old foe Carole Baskin.

Last year, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a variety of crimes, including a murder-for-hire conspiracy to assassinate Baskin, an animal rights activist and fellow large cat aficionado. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” a Netflix documentary series, chronicled their dispute, which premiered on the site in March 2020.