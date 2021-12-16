Flow La Movie, a Puerto Rican music producer, and his son and partner were among the nine people killed in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

According to the plane’s operator, Helidosa Aviation Group, Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie, his young son, and his long-time partner were among nine passengers killed when a private jet bound for Florida crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo.

Helidosa claimed the 38-year-old musician and his 4-year-old son, Jayden Hernandez, were killed in the crash in a statement on Twitter. Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Flow La Movie’s partner, also died. When the plane tried to make an emergency landing, two crew members, Emilio Herrera and Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, as well as four other passengers, including a 13-year-old, all died.

CNN stated that the long-range Gulfstream GIVSP jet was going to Miami, according to Helidosa.

According to flight data obtained by People, the plane crashed not long after taking off from Isabela International Airport at Las Americas International Airport.

According to CNN, the plane crashed 15 minutes after takeoff, according to Flightradar 24.

The specific cause of the crash or emergency landing is unknown at this time.

Helidosa stated in a statement: “We are in a lot of sorrow and anguish as a result of this disaster. We respectfully request that you join in solidarity with the impacted families, who, like us, are going through a tough period.” Jose Angel Hernandez, better known as Flow, is the producer of “Te Boté,” which topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 weeks after its release in 2018.

Flow was also responsible for Nio Garcia’s “AM” and “La Jeepeta.” Flow’s original track, “Travesuras,” debuted at No. 1 on Latin Airplay, Tropical Airplay, and Latin Rhythm Airplay on March 6, according to Billboard.

Ricardo Montaner, Don Omar, and J Balvin were among the first to pay respect to Flow after hearing of his death. “Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate,” Omar remarked. “Thank you for your vibra alta always!” commented Balvin, while “Fly high, see you later!” wrote Balvin.