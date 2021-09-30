Flannels, a high-end fashion house, has unveiled its first-ever Christmas advent calendar.

In November, luxury label Flannels will release their first-ever Christmas advent calendar.

Flannels has a great following in the UK and around the world for its fashionable designs that incorporate classic brands such as Versace and others.

To compete with others on the market, the company, which was founded by Neil Prosser in 1976, has opted to release their first ever Christmas calendar in 2021.

The advent calendar business has become a competitive one, with several well-known brands launching their own, all promising shoppers luxury and value for money.

Flannels is adding 25 must-have beauty products from the industry’s most well-known companies to their calendar.

Augustinus Bader, Patrick Ta, Laura Mercier, and others are among the cult classics featured in the advent calendar, which costs £199 but is worth over £764.

Plus, because it’s Christmas, they’ve included a £500 Flannels gift card in one of their advent calendars, ensuring that one lucky buyer walks away with two luxurious treats.

The Cream – Augustinus Bader (full size – 15ml) Monocrome Moment Silky Lip Creme by Patrick Ta (full size – 7ml) Rose Quartz Exfoliating Mask by 111SKIN (30ml) Colonia Bath & Shower Gel by Acqua di Parma (75ml) Zendo Palette Mini by Natasha Denona (full size – 5x 0.8g) Morning Facial by Sarah Chapman (full size – 30ml) BTG Hydrating Primer by Laura Mercier (deluxe – 25ml) Mini Light Discovery Set – Floral Street (deluxe – 5 x 1.5ml) Dolce Vita NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil (1.8g) Sam McKnight’s Hair – Mini Lazy Girl Spray (deluxe – 50ml) Crystal Retinal 3 by Medik8 (full size – 30ml) Bubbly Bebe by Nudestix – All Over Face Color Glow (full size – 7g) Kensington High Street Gel Effect Nail Polish by Nails.INC (full size – 14ml) Larry King – Your Hair’s Social Life (full size – 30ml) – – – – – – – – – – – – – 3D Beroe (full size) Super Eye Serum by Verso (full size – 20ml) Colonia Body Lotion by Acqua di Parma (75ml) Disco Eye by ROEN (full size – 1.63g) Molecule 04 Travel Size – Escentric Molecules (full size – 30ml) Rebellious Rose Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick (full size – 3.5g) INTENSITE MOISTURIZING LIP BALM LUXE CONDITIONER by Revive (full size – 10ml) They’re a benefit. “The summary has come to an end.”