Five years after leaving Anfield, a former Liverpool player scores the opening goal of the Premier League season.

Sergi Canos became the first player to score in the Premier League’s 2021-22 season on Friday evening, putting his name in the record books.

In Brentford’s first Premier League encounter against Arsenal, the former Liverpool winger scored after 22 minutes to put the newly promoted Bees ahead.

Canos spent a season on loan at Griffin Park in 2015 before joining Norwich in the summer of 2016 in a transfer worth up to £4.5 million.

He re-joined Brentford on a permanent contract in January 2017 after failing to make an impact at Carrow Road.

He also led the club gain promotion last season after making over 100 appearances in the Championship.

Canos scored to put the Bees up against the Gunners on the main stage, cutting in from the left and shooting low into the net.

While the Spaniard only spent one season with the Liverpool first team after moving to Merseyside from Barcelona at the age of 16, he did make one professional appearance, coming on as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in the final game of the 2015-16 season.

Though Canos’ decision to leave Liverpool irritated his grandfather, he felt he needed to move on in order to advance in his career.

The 24-year-old acknowledged to Brentford’s YouTube channel this week: “When I left Liverpool, I knew I had to take two steps back to make a giant jump ahead, and my granddad didn’t like it, my grandad didn’t want it.”

“He admired Liverpool’s steadiness as a major club, but it all paid off that day at Wembley.

“I believe you have to take risks to get what you want; sometimes you take risks and don’t win anything, but if you take risks and give everything you have, which we did, you will be happy and appreciate it more.”

Brentford had a 1-0 lead over Arsenal at the start of the second half at the time of writing.