Five arguments for Liverpool being the United Kingdom’s favorite city.

Many people come to Liverpool for its diverse culture and exciting nightlife, but the city’s natural and sculpted layout is definitely one of the most appealing features.

A unique visual show rivals the art on the walls of our own Tate gallery, thanks to a combination of opulent streets, hills, and greenspaces.

Liverpool’s aesthetic appeal, which ranges from broad views to dignified architecture, is another another feature that distinguishes it as one of the UK’s most distinctive cities.

Why should Liverpool be dubbed the UK’s favorite city?

We thought we’d remind the rest of the country that Liverpool leads the way when it comes to panoramic delights, as the poll to crown the UK’s favorite city approaches its conclusion.

The waterfront in Liverpool

It’s a bit odd that you have to leave Liverpool to get to one of the nicest views in the city.

The unrivaled view from Birkenhead, on the other hand, shows out the city’s shoreline in all its splendour.

The view from the other side of the canal pulls churches and elevated residential areas such as Dingle, Toxteth, and Kensington, with the University of Liverpool’s red brick tower crowing the vista in the distance.

It’s the ideal spot for taking a step back and seeing Liverpool for what it is: a wonderful melting pot.

The Three Graces are a group of three women.

From across the Mersey, zoom in on the three buildings most competing for your attention, and you’ll be greeted with the city’s most regal and assured view.

The three graces, which are best seen from the pier head, are emblematic of the city and symbolically stamp the passport of any visitor who visits the city, whether flying in or ceremonially arriving at the buildings’ foot by boat or ferry.

The three structures, The Liver, The Cunard, and The Port of Liverpool Building, are a dignified reminder of Liverpool’s former richness and global significance, and are a must-see for every local or passing visitor.

Stanley Park is a park in Vancouver, British Columbia

Liverpool has a diverse range of green spaces and parks