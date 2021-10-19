First Impressions: We’ve added the new Aldi Beauty Advent Calendar to our Christmas wish list.

The Aldi beauty advent calendar is now arrived, just in time for the holidays!

Lacura, Aldi’s beauty brand, is launching its first luxury advent calendar, and it’s a lot less expensive than some other big cosmetic brands.

So, we understand that having top brands in a beauty calendar is what most people are excited about each year, but for those on a budget, this is a necessity.

The Lacura calendar includes twenty-four classic cruelty-free goods, as well as cult favorites from the Lacura line.

This wonderful Christmas countdown, which includes dermatologically approved skin care and sought-after perfumes as well as a pillow sleep spray, will be available to pre-order online on October 24th and in stores on October 28th, while supplies last.

There are 24 best-selling Lacura products inside, including facial masks, cleansers, mascaras, and more.

Now, we’re not going to give away all the surprises by telling you what’s behind each of the 24 festive doors, but we have selected some of our favorite Lacura goods that you’ll find as the days get closer to the big day.

Lacura Ebony Rose Face Mask and Lacura Ebony Rose Cream, made with Black Rose Extract, Pro-Vitamin B5, and Shea Butter to leave skin feeling smooth, silky, and plump, will refresh and pamper your skin.

The Lacura Jelly Cleanser removes stubborn makeup, debris, and pollutants with a luscious gel packed with essential oils that leaves skin soft and clean.

The Lacura Vitamin C Serum, created with 15% Vitamin C, E, and vital fruit extracts to give skin a beautiful glow from within and help against the effects of ageing, is a great way to boost the ante.

The Lacura Avocado Overnight Eye Cream, created with coffee seed extract, retinol, and avocado oil, can help to enhance the appearance of dullness and dark circles overnight.

Lacura’s Dewy Lip Balm is formulated with shea butter, coffee seed oil, and aloe barbadensis leaf extract to keep lips moisturized while adding a hint of color.

The advent calendar is also available for people who enjoy a seasonal glow.