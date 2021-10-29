‘Firebuds’ is a Disney Junior animated series created by the creator of ‘Sofia The First.’

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney Junior will release “Firebuds” in 2022, an animated series from Craig Gerber, the creator of the successful series “Sofia The First” and its sequel, “Elena Of Avatar.”

The animated series “Firebuds” features talking cars. It tells the story of a young boy and his talking firetruck, as well as their pals who assist them in rescuing people in their neighborhood.

The show has music that spectators can sing along to, similar to Gerber’s previous presentations.

“Whether rescuing a young child stranded in a tree, tracing down lost Dalmatian pups, or assisting neighbors in stocking up on emergency supplies during a blackout, the Firebuds emphasize the value of working together and supporting your neighbors.” “Each episode has at least one new original song and is made up of two 11-minute storylines,” Disney Junior said in a news release.

Gerber signed an overall development deal in 2018 that permits him to create and produce animated and live-action shows and features for Disney Channel and Disney Junior platforms all over the world.

According to the press release, the new show is based on the spirit of community service and teaches children about compassion.

“We hope to motivate children to embrace volunteerism and helping others in the same way that our young heroes are striving to follow in their parents’ ‘tire treads.'” It’s a really personal show for me, and it’s the ideal way to start this next chapter of my Disney career,” he said.

Kris Wimberly, who worked with Gerber on “Elena Of Avalor” and is also the director of “Firebuds,” has another project in the works. The new show’s name has yet to be revealed, but it will follow a time-traveling treasure hunter and will be created jointly by Wimberly and Gerber, according to Disney Junior.

Declan Whaley from “Criminal Minds,” Terrence Little from “Danger Force,” Vivian Vencer from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” Lily Sanfelippo from “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” JeCobi Swain from “Home Economics,” and Caleb Paddock from “Adult Beginners” are among the voice cast members of “Firebuds.”