Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. Will admitting help me if I’m sorry for having an affair?

The issue…

“I’m a writer, and I recently published a handbook to having a successful affair. I didn’t write it to encourage people to have affairs — on the contrary, I want people to avoid having affairs. I don’t want them to make the same mistake that I did.

“I wrote it so that if people make the same mistake I did and have an affair, they will know how to disguise it. Also, to ensure that it never has a negative impact on their lives, because everyone finally realizes what a terrible mistake affairs are. I put my children, as well as the children of my affair partner, at danger. I had betrayed faith. I am not even close to becoming a nice human being.

“As a result, Fiona, should I confess?” I ask. Is it appropriate for me to apologize to the man’s wife? Is it necessary for me to inform my husband? Will this ever lead to some sort of redemption?

“I never intended to be a nasty person; I lost my husband’s passion and attention, and someone else offered it to me. I was becoming more susceptible as I grew older. I believe I had previously experienced sadness from a variety of sources, which presented itself in the self-sabotage of an affair. I feel compelled to reveal the truth at this point, but should I?”

Fiona explains…

“You don’t say how long ago your affair was but, from the way you’re writing, I’m guessing it was a while ago. You appear to have gotten away with it – without those who are most likely to be harmed learning about it. However, you appear to be fighting with the guilt you’re experiencing, and you’re not enjoying it.

“Do you honestly believe that informing this man’s wife and your husband will make them feel better? If you confess, it could make you feel better, but I imagine it will make them feel even worse. If they know nothing about it, then aren’t they, perhaps, better off not knowing?

“If you think your husband has suspicions about this (especially if he’s voiced them), then I agree that you should probably tell him. If. (This is a brief piece.)