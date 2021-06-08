Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. Why can’t my parents realize that I don’t want to get married and start a family?

The issue…

“My parents are so eager for me to marry and start a family that they are placing a lot of pressure on me to marry and start a family. The problem is that I am quite content to be alone! The strain has been building for several months since I moved in with them during the last lockdown.

“Clearly, I haven’t had someone in my life in a long time. But I had several men in my life before to the epidemic, and I have no reason to believe that they will return once things are back to normal. I have a fantastic social life and, at 29, I’m far from ready to consider marriage. Furthermore, and this is a major problem for my parents, I am very clear that I do not want children.

“I have no maternal sentiments when it comes to children — in fact, seeing other people’s children around irritates me! I’m confident I’d be a nefarious parent. I try to avoid being in the company of children until they can hold a reasonable conversation.

“This constant pressure from my parents is starting to wear me down, and I’m not sure how to tell them to stop talking about it. Are there any organizations that might be able to assist?”

Fiona explains…

“It is your right to choose what is best for you. You don’t seem ready to commit to a relationship right now, let alone consider having children with someone.

“Although you say you’re happy as is, you say you’re ‘quite convinced’ you don’t want children, so you haven’t entirely discarded the possibility. Nonetheless, being child-free (as opposed to being child-less – someone who wants children but is unable to have them due to a variety of factors) is becoming a more popular way of life.

“I feel you are totally correct in believing that having children should be a thoughtful decision. Accidents happen, and people are occasionally happy about them – but not every child is wanted, which is unfortunate. What a difference it would make if. (This is a brief piece.)