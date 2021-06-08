Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. What can I do to get my son to mature and my husband to quit hating him?

The issue…

“My son is 32 years old and has been away from home for seven years. He now has his own apartment on the outskirts of town, where he lives alone. He has an excellent job and, as far as I can tell, no financial problems.

“However, he continues to return home every weekend and brings his laundry with him. He did this the entire time we were under lockdown because he was in a bubble with us.

“He still has a room in our house that is, in my opinion, his bedroom, but my husband believes it should be used as a guest room. I don’t mind at all; I’m glad to have him around, but my husband is irritated. It’s crucial to me that he looks good and eats well, at least on weekends.

“Even when he was a child, he and his father didn’t get along, and my husband despised him, which I’ve never understood. We always seem to be arguing about our son “paying his way” if he wants to live with us. It’s really bothering me, and I’m not sure what I should do about it?”

Fiona explains…

“You and your kid are clearly close, and he has developed the habit of treating your home as if it were a handy hotel. Despite the fact that you’re close, I’m astonished to learn that now that the lockdown has been lifted, a young, self-sufficient man is spending every weekend with his parents. What sort of life does he lead? He should be out and about with his peers, staying up late and generally having a good time!

“In addition, if he doesn’t get along with his father, I’m shocked he wants to see him so often. I can’t help but worry if he’s melancholy and sad. Your spouse accuses your son of not “paying his way,” yet if he is depressed, he may be unable to consider how his actions affect others. Furthermore, your husband has nothing to criticize him for. (This is a brief piece.)