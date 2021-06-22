Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. Should I be concerned that my spouse has become friends with a lady at work?

The issue…

“My husband went through a terrible period at work two years ago. A young man in his department, who couldn’t be trusted to do the job effectively, made his function in “middle management” particularly tough.

“The company, in particular a lady who worked in the Human Resources department, encouraged and assisted my husband. She was quite helpful to him, and the two of them worked together to overcome the issues, making everyone pleased.

“Things went back to normal, but I know my husband still seeing this person on a daily basis. He claimed she was simply a buddy, but I was always curious whether there was more to it. Things between us got strained – I believe I was envious, despite the fact that he continually assured me that he loved me and that I didn’t need to be.

“After that, there was a lockdown, and everyone had to work from home. My husband wasn’t seeing her, or anyone else, at work, so things between us calmed down. Now that he’s returned to work, I’m concerned that he and this woman may resume their relationship. I’m at a loss on what to do for the best.”

Fiona explains…

“It’s most likely that this woman was simply doing her job and acting as a professional counselor to help your spouse with his problem. A difficult management situation may have shaken your husband’s confidence, but she may have continued to coach and support him. Even if that wasn’t the case, friendships are frequently formed as a result of common job concerns.

“I’m not sure where your concerns originated from, because you don’t mention his staying late or being away from home at all? If they were having an affair, I’m sure there would have been a lot more “overtime” and “conferences” that would have made you worry a lot more. It is entirely conceivable for all of us to have friends of the opposite sex without ever having to deal with this. (This is a brief piece.)