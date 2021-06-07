Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. My late long-lost brother had children I had no idea about, and they now want to contact me.

The issue…

“I’m the youngest of four siblings, and I’m the only one alive today that I’m in my 70s. My elder brother was always a renegade, yet he was always a kind brother to me. When he left home and moved abroad when I was 16, I was devastated, especially because I never saw him again.

“He wrote from America, Australia, and other places on occasion; he never appeared to stay in one place for long. He mentioned girls frequently, but he never married, as far as I know, and the letters ended approximately 30 years ago.

“Being approached by one of my nephews came as a complete shock.