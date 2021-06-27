Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. My boyfriend sent me a list of all the things I need to alter, according to him.

The issue…

“I’d appreciate your assistance in keeping my lover, who lives with his parents and works for his father, happy. I have a baby and reside in a modest council flat with my partner, who visits every now and then. He’s told me I need to get my act together and has written me a list of everything he believes I should do.

“He says I need to lose weight, get in shape, find a job and a babysitter, and find the CDs I promised him for Christmas. He didn’t have the bottle to hand me the list, so he texted it to me instead.

“I know I’ve slacked off a little, but I haven’t had the time or money to pamper myself because the baby is so demanding (she’s 18 months old, not his). I’ve tried everything I can to obtain a job and get his CDs, but I’m having a hard time affording them, and I’m not sure what else I can do to keep us together.”

Fiona explains…

“Well, you could just lie down on the floor and let him walk all over you – he’s already treating you like a doormat!” This isn’t a partnership; he’s only with you when it’s convenient for him, and he’s attempting to transform you into someone else – someone who could be acceptable to him.

“Because he lives and works with his parents, he has no concept how difficult it is to get work in the real world, especially when you have a baby to consider. Finding a childminder before you have a job is difficult enough, but trying to work while your kid is being cared for is even more difficult.

“I hear your rage when you claim he ‘didn’t even have the bottle’ to give you the list he prepared – and I believe you realize this isn’t how things should be.

“I’m not sure if you’re in contact with your baby’s father or if this is the case. (This is a brief piece.)