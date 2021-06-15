Fiona, please accept my heartfelt greetings. I’m happily married, but I can’t seem to quit having extramarital affairs.

The issue…

“When it comes to relationships, I have a destructive tendency that I don’t seem to be able to control. Despite the fact that I am ‘happy’ married with two children and a loving spouse, I appear to have a desire for extramarital affairs (my first was on my honeymoon!).

“I realize my actions are surprising by most people’s standards, but I don’t seem to be able to feel bad about it. During lockdown, I even had a flirtation with someone I met while out strolling. That’s over now, but I’m back at work, and I’ll be starting a part-time college course soon, so the possibilities are endless.

“My husband was aware of one connection that had gotten out of hand, but he forgave me. You’d think that would make me feel bad, but it didn’t; in fact, it only added to the fun.“ I’d like to modify my ways and be more loyal to my spouse because he is a wonderful man, but I’m not sure where to begin. My behavior is akin to an addiction, and despite my best efforts, I don’t seem to be able to break free.”

Fiona explains…

“Please call Relate (relate.org.uk) as soon as possible for counselling assistance. You appear to be addicted to the excitement of an extramarital relationship, which, like all addictions, can be deadly. You need to sort through your emotions and figure out what’s missing in your life that you’re trying to fill with the thrill of an affair.

“It sounds as if you have a warm, loving relationship with your husband, but I suspect there is something in your past that triggers this behaviour. It might give you a clue as to why you behave this way, if only you are prepared to go looking for it – and that is something that counselling could help you do. Could this be you? Some people rely on sex and sexual activity to help them cope with negative feelings and traumatic events.

“If it’s something lacking in your relationship with your husband,. (This is a brief piece.)