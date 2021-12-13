Find your dream job by applying for apprenticeships in the Liverpool City Region right now.

Apprenticeships are a great opportunity to work towards your desired job while earning money and earning industry-recognized credentials.

Apprenticeships allow you to combine a paid job with a training program, allowing you to earn a qualification while working.

You don’t need any prior experience to take advantage of the chances available because your company will provide you with full assistance and the opportunity to get all of the qualifications you need to advance in your chosen field.

‘I had two sets of friends with quite different interests,’ says the person who chose the job path with double the benefits.

Now is the best time to apply for over 500 apprenticeship jobs in the Liverpool City Region (Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral) through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Be More scheme, which was inaugurated by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Be More is one of the ways the Combined Authority is working to implement the Mayor’s Young Person’s Guarantee, under which young people who have been out of work for more than six months will be supported into a job, training, or apprenticeship opportunity by working with local authorities and other partners. Initially, all school leavers will be targeted, with the goal of expanding to everyone under the age of 25.

Be More offers complete assistance to individuals pursuing an apprenticeship through its apprenticeship support team, which gives free and unbiased guidance to help you identify your ideal career path, with a new app planned to launch in 2022.

Apprentices aged 19-24 can also use Merseytravel’s apprenticeship travelcard to get half-price bus and train travel across Merseyside once they’ve enrolled.

Apprentices can save up to £680 per year on train travel and £420 on bus travel using the card.

Healthcare

In the Liverpool City Region, a variety of healthcare apprenticeship positions are now available, encompassing a wide spectrum of roles in the industry. Apprenticeships in dental nursing are presently available in a number of practices in the region, including Rainford Dental Surgery in St Helens, which is allowing apprentices to apply for professional registration. “The summary has come to an end.”