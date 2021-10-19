Find out how Travis Barker assisted in the creation of Kourtney Kardashian’s massive engagement ring.

Travis Barker proposed to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with a gorgeous oval-cut diamond ring after a whirlwind romance and plenty of PDA. Loraine Schwartz, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s longtime jeweler, has disclosed all of the facts about how Barker collaborated closely with her during the engagement ring’s creation.

Schwartz tells PEOPLE exclusively, “It’s a gorgeous, wonderfully cut diamond stone.” “I worked on it with Travis, and he was a huge contributor.” He was really involved throughout the entire process. “It’s lovely, and they’re overjoyed,” she remarked.

A source close to the couple told ET that they are overjoyed to be taking this next step in their relationship.

“Kourtney and Travis are ecstatic.” They were always planning to be married, and they are overjoyed. The proposal was beautiful and sweet, and it was just what Kourtney wanted, according to the insider.

“Their families are beyond pleased and excited for them as well,” the insider added. Their children are really excited to become an official big happy family, and Kourtney and Travis believe they’ve found their right mate and match. They are ecstatic to take the next step in their relationship and spend the rest of their lives together.” On a beach in Montecito, California, Barker proposed to his lady love. It happened at sunset inside a lovely heart-shaped circle of red roses and candles. The newly engaged couple celebrated their happy occasion with an intimate family meal later that day. Kim Kardashian shared a romantic Instagram photo of the couple kissing while Kourtney flaunted her new ring to commemorate her sister’s engagement.

Kim accompanied the video with the diamond emoji and the words “KRAVIS FOREVER.”

Kourtney and Barker announced their engagement on Instagram with a stunning photo of them on a beach surrounded by roses, which they simply captioned “Forever.”

Schwartz made her younger sister Kim’s engagement rings from ex-husbands Kris Humphries and Kanye West, in addition to Kourtney’s.

Blake Lively’s handmade halo with over 100-carats of champagne diamonds, which she wore at the 2018 Met Gala, and Angelina Jolie’s 115-carat emerald drop earrings, which she wore at the 2009 Oscars, are just two examples of Schwartz’s work. Beyoncé’s $5 million engagement ring from husband Jay-Z was designed by her.