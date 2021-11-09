Finally, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Speak Out About The Astroworld Festival Disaster.

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have spoken out on the tragedy that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. On Monday, the stars of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” took to their various Instagram Stories to express their sadness and disbelief over the tragedy.

Kim commented, “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives lost and anyone that was wounded at Astroworld.” “Our family, like all of you, is stunned by the catastrophe. “We’re keeping all of the victims, families, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers for healing—as well as Travis, who we know loves his fans and is saddened,” she continued. She said the same thing on all of her other social media accounts.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, also posted her statement to their own social media accounts.

Kendall Jenner, who attended the performance with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, claimed she is speechless at what happened at the Astroworld festival. “I’m heartbroken for the families who have lost loved ones, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” she added.

“Sending all of my love and wishing everyone who has been affected strength during this terribly heartbreaking and sensitive time,” she said.

Kim and Kendall made their statements two days after the devastating tragedy that left hundreds of concertgoers injured and eight people dead. When a large throng began pushing toward the front of the stage during Scott’s performance, the event, which was held in Scott’s hometown and attended by thousands of admirers, took a turn for the worse. As other guests screamed for the event to halt as they witnessed others around them collapse, the rapid surge resulted in unconscious bodies being hoisted and surfed through the crowd.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the municipal police issued a statement following the incident, calling the tragedy as a “mass casualty incident.” They also stated that an investigation is being conducted.

Scott said in a separate statement on Nov. 6 that the lives lost during his event had left him “extremely saddened.”