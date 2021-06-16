Final of the Great British Sewing Bee: How to Get Started Sewing If You’re Inspired

Contestants Raph, Rebecca, and Serena will battle in the final of The Great British Sewing Bee (BBC One, 9pm, June 16), putting their pattern-making abilities to the ultimate test in the hopes of being dubbed the nation’s finest home sewer.

You might be tempted to take up a needle and thread and try your hand at sewing if you’ve liked seeing the brilliant amateurs strive to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young each week.

But where do you start? If you’re itching to start stitching, here are some suggestions…

Begin with a modest project.

Attempting a Dior-inspired jacket à la Serena’s semi-final masterpiece as your first effort is almost certain to result in tears rather than glory, so start with something easy that teaches you the fundamentals.

Start with haberdashery departments at department stores or online retailers like Etsy. Consider making a DIY Apron or a Cat Doorstop, which both come with pre-cut fabric and thorough instructions.

Request that someone teach you.

Do you have a sewing machine-savvy friend or family member? Inquire about guiding you through a project you’d like to tackle.

You won’t be able to do it in person? Purchase a sewing project kit for yourself and send one to them; you can then finish them together through video chat, with your talented partner assisting you with any tough parts.

Enroll in a sewing class.

The best way to learn is arguably from a expert, and there are lots of pro sewers offering classes and courses for beginners. Check local listings or visit the Janome website, which has details of classes in more than 20 regions. For a list of online classes, visit The Sewing Directory.

Learn from online videos

YouTube is an amazing resource for sewing wannabes, with hundreds of channels and tutorials run by brilliant ‘sew-lebrities’.

What is the best option for a beginner? Laura A Coia aka Sew Very Easy specialises in quilting, while London College of Fashion graduate Aneka Truman’s Made to Sew channel has a five-part Beginners Sewing Course.