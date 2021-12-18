Final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021: When will it air, who will be in the final, and who will be the favorite to win?

Tonight is the Strictly Come Dancing final.

After a 13-week run, the 2021 series comes to a conclusion tonight (Saturday, December 18).

However, contestant AJ Odudu withdrew from the competition just one day before the final due to a ruptured ligament in her ankle.

The TV presenter and her partner Kai Widdrington were set to compete for the glitterball trophy on Saturday night against soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice, as well as baker John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe, but her ability to perform had been questioned following an injury during rehearsals.

After speaking with medical authorities about her foot issue, the pair has decided to withdraw from the live final.

When will the Strictly Come Dancing final be held in 2021?

On December 18 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the celebrity couples will compete in the Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021.

It will conclude at 9:05 p.m.

Who will compete in the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2021?

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis

Johannes Radebe and John Whaite

Who do you think will win?

The Strictly glitterball is expected to be won by Rose and Giovanni.

The actress from EastEnders is 1/10.

With odds of 8/1, AJ and Kai were expected to finish second.

And, despite having odds of 25/1 to win, John and Johannes were anticipated to finish third, but will now finish second, according to the bookies.

In the year 2020, Bill Bailey and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were named Strictly champions.