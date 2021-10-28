Filming Princess Diana’s Wedding Sequence Was “Spooky,” According to Kristen Stewart.

In her highly anticipated next film “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart is doing everything she can to capture the grace and flair of late Princess Diana. The 31-year-old actress had to put on a copy of Diana’s wedding gown in order to attain that level of precision, and she describes it as a “spooky” experience. In an interview with ET, Stewart discussed her ordeal.

“When we put the outfit on, it’s part of a montage that flashed her life in front of your eyes. Despite the fact that the film takes place over three days and I play her as a hypothetical 29, 30-year-old woman, we still tried to provide a sense of her life’s breadth “On Tuesday, ET spoke with Stewart at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. “Every component was touched in some way, even if it was in a lyrical dance. And the bridal gown is shown in the montage, and it was a terrifying day putting it on.” “We didn’t have to do the wedding scene,” the 31-year-old actress recalls, “but I still had one stroll, stepping outside of this castle.” “‘Wait, but this is so unique,’ I thought. This does land on a very specific day in her life, and [director Pablo Larran]was like, ‘Take everything you’ve learned about that day, all of your emotional responses, and put it all right here.’ What is it like to believe in an ideal that suddenly appears to be completely absurd? It’s like, ‘Let your heartbreak pass you by for a second.’ ‘OK, got it,’ I said. Let’s get started.” “It was really iconic,” director Larrain said of filming Diana’s wedding day to ET. “I think Jackie Duran and her crew, our costume designer, worked really hard on it, and it’s obviously a very special dress that we all remember.” Larrain went on to say, “I believe [Kristen] had conflicting thoughts about it when she wore it. She was both terrified and excited, which worked well for the character while we were filming. We got to that, and I believe that’s exactly what the movie is about.” “It wasn’t fear that kept me from wearing the garment; it was the task of putting it on and walking with it. It was a substantial edifice “Added he. “It’s not in the movie,” the director continued, “but the train had 30 feet, maybe more.”

