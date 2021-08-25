Fiancée rumored for Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez arrives in Los Angeles on a $65 million private jet, according to reports.

When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, they were spotted in his private jet.

Bezos, 57, and his reported fiancée, 51, landed in Los Angeles together. They were observed by the media while onboard his $65 million private jet, according to Page Six.

The Amazon CEO appeared to be focused in something in the photographs obtained by the site, while Sanchez appeared to be peering out the window at the photographers.

Bezos was wearing a blue shirt and departing the plane ahead of his girlfriend during the sighting. Sanchez, on the other hand, was dressed in white slacks and a black crop top. She walked behind him as he disembarked from the first-class plane.

The couple walked right inside the black SUV, which was already loaded with their belongings. They then accelerated off the tarmac.

Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez, sued Bezos and his security chief, Gavin de Becker, in February 2020, claiming them of falsely accusing him of leaking Bezos’ explicit images to the National Enquirer, which broke the story of his adulterous romance with Sanchez in January 2019. Michael referred to his sister as the tech mogul’s “fiancée” in his application, causing speculation that the two were already engaged.

“While Mr. de Becker’s first assertion was that Mr. Sanchez had sold out his sister for $200,000, he quickly realized that this argument would not hold up… It was unthinkable that Mr. Sanchez would jeopardize his connection with his sister and her present fiancé, the world’s richest man, for financial gain,” according to Page Six of the court filing filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In his complaint, Michael also claimed that Bezos and his sister began an illicit connection in 2017 when her production firm began working for Bezos. They kept their connection a secret, though, since a psychic from New Mexico advised them to. As Sanchez’s brother and manager, as well as Bezos’ friend, Michael maintained that he kept his lips silent.

Sanchez turned 50 on December 19, 2019, and while on vacation with Bezos in St. Barts, she was seen wearing a big diamond ring. They haven’t said anything about the engagement rumors.

Bezos and his girlfriend travel together on a regular basis. They were photographed aboard a luxurious yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in January. He was dressed in blue swimming trunks, a cap, and a short-sleeved shirt. At the moment, she was wearing a red bikini with a white cover-up.

