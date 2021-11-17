Fiancé Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears Saying She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’

Britney Spears announced on Instagram Tuesday evening that she is considering having another kid, and her fiance, Sam Asghari, soon responded.

The 39-year-old musician tagged Kei Moreno di Tomasso in a black-and-white snapshot of a toddler and a mother’s foot on Instagram. The mother was spotted standing on both feet, while the infant stood on her toes and appeared to be reaching for something.

“I’m considering having another child!!! I’m not sure if this one is a girl or not “In the caption, Spears wrote. “She’s on her toes, grabbing something,” says the narrator. Asghari, who married the pop diva in September, reacted to the photo in the comments section. The 27-year-old personal trainer poked fun at himself, saying, “I’m hoping she has calves like those! #chickenleg That genetic wouldn’t come from me.” Fan feedback poured in shortly as well. Spears is a wonderful mother, and her sons would make fantastic big brothers, according to one of them.

“This is a story about a girl named Lucky… she was lucky to have Britney as her mother,” another fan said.

“Freed and ready to seed!” exclaimed another fan in the meantime.

Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, are Spears’ two sons with rapper Kevin Federline. From 2004 to 2007, they were married.

In 2016, Spears met Asghari on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party,” in which she played Spears’ love interest. They started dating in January of this year.

Since then, the couple has been sharing images of themselves doing activities like hiking, cycling, celebrating birthdays, and attending events.

Asghari rushed to Instagram over the weekend to discuss the termination of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, writing, “Today, history was created. Britney Spears is no longer in prison!” He posted a photograph with a plain pink background with the word “freedom” scrawled over it.

In terms of children, Asghari has always “dreamed of having children and feels he would be a terrific father,” according to a source who spoke to US Magazine in March.

“He’s a natural in front of small children,” the insider continued.