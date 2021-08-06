Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend slams a report claiming to know the cause of their late daughter’s death.

Fetty Wap’s late daughter’s mother refuted a recent claim concerning the girl’s death. Turquoise Miami took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to criticize a news site for posting an article regarding Lauren Maxwell’s claimed cause of death, claiming that her autopsy had not yet been completed.

Last weekend, Miami acknowledged the death of her four-year-old daughter with Fetty Wap on her social media account. She did not, however, go into detail about the cause of her death or any probable pre-existing health concerns that could have contributed to her demise.

Maxwell died of a deadly cardiac arrhythmia on June 24 at their Riverdale, Georgia home, according to a report obtained by TMZ on Thursday.

Lauren, the rapper’s 4-year-old daughter with ex Lisa Pembroke, died of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia caused by congenital cardiac abnormalities, according to the site. “This is what the death certificate says. That suggests she’d had a cardiac issue since birth, and the erratic heartbeat caused by that killed her.”

Hours later, Miami criticized the findings, claiming that cardiac arrhythmia was not the sole cause of her death.

In her Instagram story, she remarked, “This is what y’all folks do for pleasure.” “F**k all of you. Her death certificate states that she died of cardiac arrhythmia caused by a congenital heart problem, but that is not the full cause of death, which is why the autopsy hasn’t returned! HOW DARE YOU TAKE MY CHILD’S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE THEY WERE READY? THERE’S A REASON FOR THIS! HER AUTOPSY HAS NOT RETURNED YET.”

“This is my life and it’s me without my daughter none of y’all,” she stated in the second narrative, adding that she has been lonely every night since her daughter died.

She said, “This is my trauma, which is why I blogged and relocated HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!”

Fetty Wap has yet to respond to her ex’s social media outburst. In an Instagram Live on Aug. 2, the rapper paid tribute to her late daughter by holding up a photo of Maxwell and asking his followers to reply with “all butterflies” in her honor.