Female Filmmakers Criticize Johnny Depp’s Donostia Award in San Sebastian; Twitter Supports Actor: “Well-Deserved”

Fans and reviewers have reacted differently to Johnny Depp’s latest honor.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is slated to receive the top prize — the Donostia Award — at the San Sebastian Film Festival for being “one of contemporary cinema’s most gifted and varied actors.” According to Vanity Fair, the ceremony will take place on September 22 in the Kursaal Auditorium.

However, Spain’s foremost group of female filmmakers slammed the decision and chastised the festival for honoring Depp. They claim that Depp’s acceptance is tarnishing the event because of the actor’s domestic violence charges.

Cristina Andreu, President of the Spanish Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, described the decision as “quite surprising.”

“This reflects terribly on the festival and its administration, and sends a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re a bad actor as long as you’re a good actress,’” Andreu told The Associated Press.

The association has strong ties to the San Sebastian Festival, thus it is weighing its options in this regard.

Depp’s supporters, meanwhile, took to Twitter to congratulate him on his recent honor.

“Amazing. One user wrote, “A very significant award to a well-deserved guy Johnny Depp #JohnnyDepp.”

“Way to go, Johnny Depp!”

Deserved!

Another added, “#JusticeForJohnnyDepp.”

“It’s incredible to witness an abused man ascend to the top again after false accusations. “All power to this dude,” remarked a third netizen.

“Despite MSM’s treatment of him, he is staying firm. A single judge in the United Kingdom chooses to believe a woman’s statements and a handful of JD’s remorse messages as the Truth of Abuse over a mountain of contradictory evidence. I hope VA exposes her lies and provides justice to JD. With a clapping hands sign emoji, a fourth fan said, “Well-deserved Award.”

The announcement of Depp’s prize comes only weeks after he won a legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The New York Supreme Court has partially accepted his attempt to compel the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to reveal papers that could show if Heard kept her promise to donate the $7 million divorce settlement she obtained to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Due to her legal struggle with Depp, Heard’s lawyer confirmed earlier this year that her obligation to contribute the money had been delayed.

"However, Amber's progress has been slowed since Mr. Depp has filed a lawsuit against her.