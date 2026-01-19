Felicity Jones, Léo Seydoux, and More Join Arnaud Desplechin’s Upcoming Film

Felicity Jones and Alfre Woodard have been confirmed as the latest additions to the ensemble cast of Arnaud Desplechin’s forthcoming film, The Things That Hurt, alongside previously announced stars Léa Seydoux, Jason Schwartzman, John Turturro, and Golshifteh Farahani. The film, which has already garnered attention for its impressive cast, is rapidly gaining momentum as more names are added to the lineup.

Expectations for 2027 Premiere and Star-Studded Crew

The highly anticipated English-language project, which will feature occasional French dialogue, recently secured Belgian financing. With Desplechin being a well-established presence at the Cannes Film Festival, industry insiders are predicting a likely 2027 premiere on the Croisette. The film’s production, slated to begin in the spring of 2026, is poised to benefit from the involvement of influential figures, including Wes Anderson, one of the film’s producers. Anderson’s connection to Schwartzman, who is frequently featured in Anderson’s films, adds another layer of intrigue to the project.

The story of The Things That Hurt revolves around the patients of a recently deceased American psychotherapist, with the narrative exploring their recollections of her life and work. Desplechin, known for his critically acclaimed films like A Christmas Tale, Kings and Queens, and My Golden Days, will be looking to return to form after his recent, less successful release, Two Pianos, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025.