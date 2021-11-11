‘Feels Like Love Wins Tonight,’ TJ Osborne says as he kisses his boyfriend at the 2021 CMA Awards.

TJ Osborne shared a kiss with his partner before entering the stage and proclaimed “love wins” at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

During the ceremony, TJ and his brother John Osborne, also known as Brothers Osborne, won the award for Vocal Duo of the Year.

TJ kissed his girlfriend, Abi Ventura, as they stood up from their seats after being acknowledged, while John kissed his wife Lucie Silvas as they walked up the stage to accept their medal.

TJ, who came out as homosexual in February, stated, “Every time we’ve received this award, it’s never stopped to be tremendously shocking.” “Thank you to everyone who supported us by voting for us. It’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially emotionally for me, and I’m grateful for all of your support. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,

“Give this lad a round of applause,” the second half of the Brothers Osborne said as he seized the microphone. We adore this genre, we adore the people, and we adore each and every one of you.” The duo then performed “Younger Me” on stage. “For many years I would watch this event, year after year, and I always imagined how great it would be, and I’d dream of being here on this platform,” TJ said to the audience as they began their performance. “And there were a lot of things that were stumbling blocks for me.” And I honestly believed that being here would never be possible due to my sexuality. And I just wish my younger self could see me now,” he said at the end of his letter.

TJ came out as gay for the first time in February. The artist confessed in an interview with Time that he thought it unusual that he didn’t want to talk about something he doesn’t have an issue with. “People will wonder why this needs to be discussed at all.” That is something I agree with. People would be taken aback if I showed up at an awards show with a male. “Oh, cool!” wouldn’t be the reaction. “I find myself cautious because I don’t want to talk about something I don’t have a problem with.” He went on to say, “That feels so bizarre.”